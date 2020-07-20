Official: La Liga suspend second-division match after six Fuenlabrada players test positive for Covid-19

La Liga have officially cancelled tonight’s second-division clash between Fuenlabrada and Deportivo La Coruna after six Fuenlabrada players have tested positive for the Coronavirus, as per AS.

The Spanish Football Podcast have summed up the situation perfectly for English followers of the second-division, this clash – which comes on the final day of the season – is slated to be the biggest.

Fuenlabrada need to close the campaign out on a high to maintain their sixth position – which is a playoff spot.

Coruna on the other hand are in a relegation battle and need a big result to achieve survival. La Liga have confirmed that the rest of the second-division games will go ahead, opening up a storm.

LaLiga confirm Depor v Fuenlabrada is OFF after Fuenla's positive COVID-19 cases but that the rest of tonight's Segunda games will go ahead pic.twitter.com/ABL9rO8XVm — The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) July 20, 2020

? OFICIAL | @LaLiga suspende el @RCDeportivo – @CFuenlabradaSAD tras varios positivos por COVID en el equipo madrileño ? El resto de partidos de la jornada se disputarán hoy en el horario previsto pic.twitter.com/9QdQLhORoc — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) July 20, 2020

Marca’s live blog cites that teams in the promotion and relegation battle are to cite concerns over the competition’s integrity if this encounter isn’t played once it is deemed safe to do so.

Marca add that Deportivo la Coruna aren’t happy as they’re trying to figure out why they’ve just been alerted to the positive tests of their opposition, with the latest set of results said to have come out 48 hours ago.

If results don’t go their way, Coruna could actually be relegated tonight without having the chance to play themselves – whilst the rest of their rivals are.

This would be incredibly unfair, but it seems to be a harsh situation that has stemmed from extraordinary circumstances.

We’d like to send our best wishes to the Fuenlabrada players involved and hope that La Liga can come to a fair resolution soon.