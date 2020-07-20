Solskjaer’s response to David de Gea’s costly error for Man United vs Chelsea

According to the Independent, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed that David de Gea ‘knows’ he should be saving Mason Mount’s shot that hit the back of the net ‘100 times out of 100’ in response to the error.

Solskjaer gave his thoughts on De Gea’s woes in the post-match press conference following Manchester United’s 3-1 defeat to rivals Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday.

De Gea’s shaky form since – which started well over a year ago – continued against the Blues. Firstly, the Spaniard could’ve done better to keep out Olivier Giroud’s opener at his near post.

The Spaniard then made an absolute howler as soon as the second-half started after failing to keep out Mount’s long-range effort – that with all respect to the England international wasn’t spectacular at all.