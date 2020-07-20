These Liverpool fans convinced Philippe Coutinho is returning after ‘coming back’ post

Some Liverpool supporters are extremely excited after former star Philippe Coutinho posted a cryptic post on his Instagram story, captioned with ‘coming back’.

The Brazilian left the Merseyside outfit for Barcelona January 2018 in a mammoth deal worth up to £142m, as per BBC Sport, the ace’s dream move has actually turned out to be a nightmare though.

Coutinho’s post is certainly somewhat out of the blue, the ace has spent the season on loan with German giants Bayern Munich after his disappointing spell with the Blaugrana.

The attacking midfielder could just be on the way back to Catalonia – or Bavaria for that matter.

Here’s what some Liverpool supporters made of the post:

@Phil_Coutinho instagram story, coming back to Liverpool ??? — craig (@Craign2012) July 20, 2020

Coutinho’s insta story. On a plane ‘coming back’. ? — Shardz ? (@JoeCR0) July 19, 2020

Is Coutinho coming back and bringing Thiago with himself? https://t.co/rI0GyVWxXJ — ?Ian? Champions of England hahahahahahahahahaha (@iany_red) July 20, 2020

that’s the same plane and no one can tell me otherwise pic.twitter.com/0rb8qH42WY — Benjamin (@Klopperganger) July 19, 2020

Its happening lads — CHAMPIONS OF ENGLAND (@FTBL_LFC) July 19, 2020

You don’t think ? it can’t be… can it? — Jacob (@BanterManJacob) July 19, 2020

Philippe Coutinho has posted, “coming back” on his Instagram story with a picture of him in an airplane. Coming back to Barcelona or coming back to England? — AB (@abhiz30) July 19, 2020

A deep trawl through the 28-year-old’s Instagram posts would show that he never writes in English with posts pertaining to Barcelona – with the exception of PR promotional bits.

The ace has posted in English since moving to Bayern though, perhaps the star is on the way back to Germany to help train with the Bundesliga champions ahead of their Champions League matches.

Coutinho has bagged nine goals and chipped in with eight assists for Hansi Flick’s side this season, the ace only featured in Bayern’s final game of the campaign after the restart due to an ankle injury.