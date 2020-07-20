Tottenham have reportedly completed the signing of young midfielder Alfie Devine from Wigan Athletic.

The highly-rated 15-year-old passed a medical and signed terms with Spurs over the weekend, according to The Athletic, though there has not yet been an official announcement from the club at the time of writing.

Tottenham fans will be pleased to see this big prospect arriving in north London, with Devine also said to have been linked with a number of other clubs, such as Chelsea, West Ham, Celtic and Rangers, according to The Athletic.

Devine previously spent time in Liverpool’s academy earlier in his career, and is now back in the Premier League with Tottenham in what could be a good career move for him.

Spurs have done well to raid the lower leagues for young talent in recent times, with Dele Alli an example of their success in that department.

If Devine can continue to develop well, he may well be in line for a first-team place in the not-too-distant future.