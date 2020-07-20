Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will surely be disappointed with the way his team eventually capitulated against Chelsea in the FA Cup semi final this past weekend.

A high-profile error by David de Gea aside, the Red Devils gave a reasonable account of themselves for the most part, but they weren’t clinical enough when they needed to be.

Furthermore, for possibly the first time since he joined the club, Bruno Fernandes wasn’t as influential as he has been, and with Paul Pogba’s future still not sorted, the Norwegian may look to bring in Valencia colossus, Geoffrey Kondogbia.

The box-to-box nature of Kondogbia’s natural game is akin to Pogba in his pomp, and it appears he may well be available after FootMercato, cited by The Sun, suggest that Valencia wish to get rid of as many as eight players after not qualifying for Europe this season.

The player himself would apparently prefer a move to a Premier League club, though FootMercato cited by The Sun, also note the interests of Sevilla, Monaco, Inter Milan as well as Tottenham.

Whomever are lucky enough to sign the 27-year-old, will surely enjoy the best years of his career, and Valencia really only have themselves to blame for allowing him to leave.