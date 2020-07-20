There’s little doubt that Chelsea have been making waves in the transfer market over the last few weeks, thanks to the signings of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig and Hakim Ziyech from Ajax.

Not to mention the long-standing interest in Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz, who would appear to be next in line to be secured by Frank Lampard.

Having not been able to spend money prior to this window because of their ban on signing players, the Blues are now cash rich at a time when many of their opponents are not because of the coronavirus crisis.

It certainly puts them in a healthier position than many, but former Manchester United player, Phil Neville, believes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will have the edge over the Blues in the 2020/21 campaign.

“I think United are closer than Chelsea (to winning the EPL title) at this moment in time because of the style of football, because of the size of the squad and because you can see a clear direction,” Neville said on BBC One, cited by the Daily Express.

“So I’d say that United, even though they’re in fourth, I think they’re probably a better team than Chelsea.

“I was quite lucky, I sat next to [Solskjaer] in the dressing room and on the bench for a lot of our Man United careers.

“So I knew he was someone who knew systems and tactics, he spoke about players a lot and I think the biggest thing for me was when he got rid of Lukaku and Sanchez.

“I thought to myself he’s got the ruthlessness to manage a club like Manchester United because there were three managers before that that had great experience and he didn’t have that experience, but he’s done unbelievable so far.”

It’s a bold, and slightly biased prediction by the former full-back, but were they able to sign the likes of Jadon Sancho, and given how well they’ve played for the entirety of the year so far, perhaps Neville won’t be too far wrong.