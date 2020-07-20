Menu

Video – Cristiano Ronaldo slams home his 50th goal for Juventus from the spot

Juventus
You can’t keep a good man down for long, and Cristiano Ronaldo was once again on the score sheet for Juventus against Lazio.

After VAR had intervened on a handball decision, ensuring the official reversed his initial free-kick and gave a penalty, the stage was set for the Portuguese.

Although Lazio’s keeper guessed correctly, the pace of Ronaldo’s spot-kick delivery was enough to hand him his 50th goal for the Bianconeri.

