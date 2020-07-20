Cristiano Ronaldo had already given Juventus what looked like an unassailable two-goal advantage against Lazio, taking his personal tally to 30 goals for the season in the process, one more than Lazio’s Ciro Immobile.

However, not to be outdone, Immobile at least drew level in the scoring charts even if his late penalty was in vain in terms of helping to turn around the result.

The win for the Bianconeri puts them eight points ahead of Inter and will surely see them land their ninth successive Scudetto.

Immobile, meanwhile, still has the motivation to finish ahead of the Portuguese with four games of the Serie A season left to play.

Immobile gets one back for Lazio, and gets his 30th of the Serie A season! ? Ronaldo playing mind games with his goalscoring rival just before the spot kick ? pic.twitter.com/DAM2IvWN1f — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) July 20, 2020

Pictures from Premier Sports