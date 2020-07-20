Video: ‘You wee d*ck’ – Newcastle’s Matt Ritchie rages at linesman in furious rant

Newcastle United wide man Matt Ritchie exploded in a fit of rage towards the linesman in the early stages of his side’s Premier League clash against Brighton.
In just the 13th minute of the clash, the linesman signalled for a foul when Ritchie was judged to have tripped up opposing full-back Tariq Lamptey.
The Scotsman clearly wasn’t happy with the decision and took aim at the linesman, labelling the match official a ‘wee d*ck’ – charming from the ace.
Matt Ritchie-2020
— Eric Tile
Matt Ritchie belting out "how have you given that you wee d*ck?" is the highlight of the restart.
— Ball Street
Ritchie can come away from today’s encounter proud that he’s produced the most exciting moment, the affair ended 0-0, which secured Brighton’s place in the Premier League for next season.
Once again, this is just another reason why pitch-side microphones are an absolute must, they lead to moments like this.