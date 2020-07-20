Although West Ham have saved themselves from relegation from the Premier League after a late flourish, David Moyes side could soon have another tricky situation to deal with.

According to Football Insider, who quote sources at the club, Mark Noble’s new two-year contract, detailed by a report in The Sun, hasn’t actually been agreed.

In fact, Football Insider go on to say that contract talks have been scrapped and there are no plans to have any more, despite Noble only having 12 months left on his current contract.

David Gold, David Sullivan and Karren Brady have long since been popular owners with supporters at the London Stadium.

If they were to allow a player that has spent his entire career at the club – amassing over 500 games in the process – to leave, their stock is likely to hit rock bottom.

Whilst it’s true that Noble is coming to the end of his professional career, he still has a couple of seasons left in him.

It would be a travesty if the one player that drags his West Ham team-mates up by their shirt collars if needed, just walks away.