Wonderkid Jude Bellingham explains decision to snub Man United transfer and join Borussia Dortmund

After sealing a marquee move to Borussia Dortmund, Birmingham wonderkid Jude Bellingham has explained his decision to join the German outfit, despite interest from Manchester United.

As per ESPN, the Red Devils were also in the running to recruit the 17-year-old after the ace’s brilliant performances for his boyhood club in the Championship.

Sky Sports report that Dortmund have captured the ace for an initial fee of £25m, the deal could rise by ‘several millions’ though if certain add-ons are met.

Take a look at how the Bundesliga outfit hilariously announced the capture of the exciting talent here.

Bellingham, who has also scored twice in just three outings for England’s Under-17s side, explained his reasoning for joining Dortmund to the German giants’ official website:

“I can’t thank Birmingham City enough for what they have done for me – not just this season, but since the age of 7.”

“Of course, I wish everyone associated with the club nothing but the best. Once a blue, always a blue. However, I’m incredibly excited to have joined one of the biggest clubs in Europe.”

“The direction they are heading in and how much they help young players improve made it an easy decision for me personally and my family.”

“I can’t wait to perform in front of over 80,000 fans when they are back inside one of the most beautiful stages in the world – hopefully as soon as possible!”

BVB add that the versatile midfielder will continue to wear the number 22.

More Stories / Latest News Bundesliga side willing to sell Liverpool defensive midfield target for €50m Liverpool ready to offer £90million for potential forward transfer to replace Mohamed Salah Solskjaer’s response to David de Gea’s costly error for Man United vs Chelsea

Bellingham has bagged four goals and three assists for the Blues in 40 Championship appearances this season, the ace’s wide versatility make him an exciting all-around talent that could reach superstardom.

The ace’s playing time this season has been split between a traditional central midfield role and minutes on either wing, Bellingham has also featured in a more attacking midfield role on a couple of occasions.

Bellingham clearly states that Dortmund’s standing as one of the best clubs in world football when it comes to developing young talent as his reason to seal a move to Germany.

It’s fair to say that the prospect wouldn’t be afforded the same kind of minutes that Dortmund quite clearly seem set to hand the ace if he was to move to a Premier League giant in Manchester United.

Bellingham’s decision will likely be debated for many years to come, but you really can’t fault the talent, the best way to kickstart his professional career is with regular first-team football – something that English top-flight clubs are often reluctant to hand out.