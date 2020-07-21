Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta clearly outlines ‘Plan A’ for Aubameyang’s future

According to Football.London, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has clearly outlined the Gunners’ ideal ‘plan A’ when it comes to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future.

Arteta made it clear that Arsenal’s ‘plan A’ is to agree a new seal with skipper Aubameyang when quizzed on the 31-year-old’s future with the club amid uncertainty over the ace’s contract.

The former Arsenal captain’s ‘I don’t know’ response when asked what would happen with the centre-forward if he didn’t commit to new terms this summer hints that a sale hasn’t been ruled out by the club.

The Gunners have bounced back following their north London derby heartache against rivals Spurs, with wins against the two best sides in the country in Liverpool and Manchester City.

Here’s what the Spaniard had to say when quizzed on whether the Gabon superstar would be allowed to remain at the club in the final year of his deal if he doesn’t agree to new terms:

“I don’t know [if there is an option for him to stay without extending]. Plan A is to extend his contract and make sure we can keep him here.”

The Gunners’ performances in big games have come too late though, the side only have an outside chance of securing Europa League football due to their earlier woes, with two league games remaining.

Aubameyang is clearly Arsenal’s most gifted player, the superstar forward has bagged 52 goals and chipped in with 11 assists in just 83 top-flight outings for the Gunners.

With Arsenal now seeming to have a clear identity under Arteta, it would be a shame for the Gunners to let Aubameyang leave now they finally have some core pieces to reestablish themselves as a Champions League side.

The north London outfit need to maintain their current crop of talented attackers and strengthen in midfield and defence particularly to bolster their chances of a top four finish next season.