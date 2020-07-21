Arsenal could reportedly be offered two Real Madrid players in a transfer deal for unsettled striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international has been a world class performer for Arsenal in recent times, but is in the final year of his contract and seemingly no closer to renewing.

The Gunners may well lose Aubameyang to a bigger club this summer, and it’s little surprise to see Real Madrid being linked with him by Spanish football news outlet Don Balon.

Aubameyang is wanted by Real president Florentino Perez, who would be willing to offer both Mariano Diaz and Lucas Vazquez to Arsenal as part of the deal.

Neither player has been a regular for Los Blancos in recent times, so it makes sense that Madrid are apparently willing to let them go.

The pair are decent players, however, so could be useful signings for Arsenal even if they are dealt the blow of losing Aubameyang.

Landing two players for one is not an opportunity to be sniffed at, with Diaz providing a new option up front, while Lucas would be a fine addition out wide.

The Spanish wide-man has often been a valuable squad player for Real, so could do a job for Mikel Arteta’s side, with players like Nicolas Pepe and Reiss Nelson not having the best seasons in that area of the pitch.