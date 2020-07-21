Menu

Arsenal ace becomes transfer target for Premier League club after difficult season

Arsenal FC Brighton and Hove Albion
Posted by

Arsenal’s versatile ace Ainsley Maitland-Niles is reportedly a transfer target for Premier League side Brighton.

The 22-year-old has not had the most convincing season at the Emirates Stadium, finding himself in and out of the Gunners’ first-team.

MORE: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola aims surprise dig at Arsenal

According to the Evening Standard, Brighton are now showing an interest in Maitland-Niles, who would likely play more often with the Seagulls if he did join them this summer.

Maitland-Niles shone in Arsenal’s FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City at the weekend, but it remains to be seen if he can realistically ever become more than a squad player in Mikel Arteta’s side.

More Stories / Latest News

Brighton have just secured Premier League survival, so would do well to strengthen this summer in a bid to ensure they can stay up again next season.

Maitland-Niles could be a good addition to the team after his experience of playing at a high level with Arsenal, representing them nearly 100 times now, including in the Champions League and Europa League.

“I hate the transfer window honestly, sometime I’m going to kidnap a player and stick them in the back of my car until the the transfer window is over so they can’t escape.” Click here to find out who said this.

More Stories Ainsley Maitland-Niles