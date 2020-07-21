Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has reportedly rejected the chance to seal a transfer to Fenerbahce.

According to German outlet Bild, Ozil’s wages have proven too much of a stumbling block, with the 31-year-old neglecting to lower his demands with a move to Turkey.

Arsenal fans will no doubt have mixed feelings about this, with the German playmaker often showing himself to be an important player for the club down the years.

However, there is also no doubt Ozil has shown signs of real decline in the last couple of seasons, having struggled to establish himself under both Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta.

It remains to be seen what will happen next with Ozil, who looks like facing a long way back into Arteta’s first-team plans at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal could perhaps still benefit from the creativity and quality Ozil brings, but his lack of work rate and tendency to disappear in big games perhaps means he’s not really worth it.

Gooners will probably now just hope the club can get the former Real Madrid man off their books, freeing up space on the wage bill for new signings.