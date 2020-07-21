Menu

‘Arteta is to blame’ – These Arsenal fans slam ‘shambolic’ performance in loss to Aston Villa

Arsenal have fallen to a 1-0 defeat to relegation-threatened Aston Villa, the Gunners remain in 10th after a very dull performance.

Mikel Arteta’s side fell behind in the 26th minute after some shaky defending from a corner, David Trezeguet was left unmarked and free to fire a wonderful half-volley into the back of the net.

Shockingly, replays of the goal showed that captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang only lost track of Tyrone Mings – whose header set up the goal – because he was laughing and joking with the defender.

Arsenal’s only clear-cut chance came late on when Eddie Nketiah hit the post, in a massive sigh of relief for the Villains.

Here’s what some Arsenal supporters made of the side’s performance:

In truth, Arsenal only had a Europa League spot to play for – and even that’s dependent on results around them, nonetheless a defeat to relegation candidates is hardly encouraging for the future.

The north London outfit can still secure a spot in the Europa League if they are triumphant over London rivals Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

Arsenal’s attack, which had looked dangerous in the last two games, was for the most part anything but tonight, the side do need to seriously improve their consistency if they’re serious about challenging for a top four spot next season.

Tonight’s defeat does however mean that the Gunners will once again finish below north London rivals Spurs in the Premier League table.

