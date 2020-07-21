‘Arteta is to blame’ – These Arsenal fans slam ‘shambolic’ performance in loss to Aston Villa

Arsenal have fallen to a 1-0 defeat to relegation-threatened Aston Villa, the Gunners remain in 10th after a very dull performance.

Mikel Arteta’s side fell behind in the 26th minute after some shaky defending from a corner, David Trezeguet was left unmarked and free to fire a wonderful half-volley into the back of the net.

Shockingly, replays of the goal showed that captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang only lost track of Tyrone Mings – whose header set up the goal – because he was laughing and joking with the defender.

Arsenal’s only clear-cut chance came late on when Eddie Nketiah hit the post, in a massive sigh of relief for the Villains.

Here’s what some Arsenal supporters made of the side’s performance:

Arteta is to blame for today’s loss for real — Favor_1027 ? (@TSHUMACREDENCE) July 21, 2020

This loss was Arteta’s fault. He keeps switching team selection. The team selection was very poor. Chelsea or Manchester teams won’t do it. — Emmydee (@deeloe52) July 21, 2020

Seems like we’ve settled for a 1-0 defeat and no shots on target. All the players should be fined for this shambolic performance — Top Guns (@One_Arsenal_) July 21, 2020

What a waste of two hours of my life ? — miedemastuff ?? (@miedemastuff) July 21, 2020

This is so pathetic, not one single player willing to run with the ball into the box.

Substitutions also all wrong apart from Xhaka. Nketiah and kolasinac must be off for Pepe and Papa.

To show no effort and desire to win against bottom club, shame on Arsenal — Richard St. Patrick (@RichardStPatri1) July 21, 2020

Can’t believe I stayed up late to watch a team that didn’t show up on the pitch — Faizan Noori (@faizaannoori) July 21, 2020

81 mins no shots on target against Aston Villa, my club ? — GoonerNick (@NickVann1987_) July 21, 2020

How do we beat man City and Liverpool but lose to Aston villa can someone please explain — [FREN] DarknessRises (@CPRDGames) July 21, 2020

In truth, Arsenal only had a Europa League spot to play for – and even that’s dependent on results around them, nonetheless a defeat to relegation candidates is hardly encouraging for the future.

The north London outfit can still secure a spot in the Europa League if they are triumphant over London rivals Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

Arsenal’s attack, which had looked dangerous in the last two games, was for the most part anything but tonight, the side do need to seriously improve their consistency if they’re serious about challenging for a top four spot next season.

Tonight’s defeat does however mean that the Gunners will once again finish below north London rivals Spurs in the Premier League table.