According to Spanish channel El Chiringuito TV, Barcelona are now studying proposals for exciting midfielder Pedri after Bundesliga sides Bayern Munich and Monchengladbach enquired about the ace.

Talk of the Catalan outfit considering loan offers for the ace come just days after Mundo Deportivo (MD) shed light on the interest in the 17-year-old.

MD report that Barcelona agreed a deal worth an initial €5m for the attacking midfielder last summer, with the ace officially having joined the Blaugrana this month.

With Pedri unlikely to get regular first-team minutes for Quique Setien’s side next season, a loan is on the cards, with Spanish sides eyeing the ace.

Bayern are particularly keen on the playmaker as they’ll look to bolster their midfield ranks after not making Philippe Coutinho’s stay permanent and the uncertainty regarding Thiago Alcantara’s future.

?EXCLUSIVA de @jotajordi13? "BAYERN y GLADBACH le han pedido al BARÇA la CESIÓN de PEDRI y el club lo está estudiando". #ElChiringuitoDeMega pic.twitter.com/6oUFt6LGEl — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) July 21, 2020

MD add that Barcelona don’t see Bayern as an environment where the ace can continue his development, due to the Bavarians’ strong squad.

Pedri has been in fine form for boyhood club Las Palmas in the Spanish second-division this season, the Spain Under-19s talent has scored three times and registered seven assists.

Pedri has primarily been used on the left-wing, but the starlet has also got plenty of minutes as a central attacking midfielder.

Perhaps Bayern’s interest in the creative midfielder is just what Pedri needs for Barcelona to bite the bullet and integrate the ace into the first-team next season.