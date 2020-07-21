Chelsea delete savage tweet mocking Gerrard over costly slip ahead of clash with champions Liverpool

At 2.55pm earlier today, Chelsea posted the infamous clip of Demba Ba capitalising on Steven Gerrard’s horror slip in 2014 that cost Liverpool the Premier League title.

The Blues face off against the Reds tomorrow night, who have now secured their first league title in over 30 years. Chelsea usually share this clip on the eve of the big game, and it was no different today.

The west London outfit had a change of heart this afternoon though as they deleted tweet, perhaps this decision was influenced by the spades of abuse it attracted from Liverpool supporters.

Gerrard – one of England’s and the Premier League’s all-time great midfielders – will unfortunately always be attached to this moment, which is one of the most iconic in top-flight history.

In April 2014, Gerrard slipped as a pass was played back to him, leaving Demba Ba free to run onto the loose ball and fire the Blues into the lead, Chelsea won the tie 2-0 which ended the Reds’ title hopes.

Manchester City went on to win the title.

Tomorrow night will see Jurgen Klopp’s side lift the Premier League trophy for the first time in what promises to be a special moment for supporters and especially Gerrard, this is the only major honour that the boyhood Red never won during his time at Anfield.