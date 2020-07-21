Chelsea are reportedly ready to offer two players to West Ham in a bid to seal the transfer of exciting youngster Declan Rice.

The England international has impressed with the Hammers despite previously failing to make it at Chelsea when he was part of the Blues’ academy.

According to the Times, Chelsea could try to bring Rice back to Stamford Bridge by attempting to tempt West Ham into a deal by offering Michy Batshuayi and Ross Barkley as part of the move.

The report suggests, however, that West Ham are not interested in such a proposal, which Manchester United will hope still gives them a chance to win the race for Rice’s signature.

The England international has also been linked as a top target for the Red Devils by Football Insider, who recently claimed Sir Alex Ferguson is a big fan of the player.

Man Utd, like Chelsea, could surely benefit from the qualities Rice would bring, with the 21-year-old showing immense potential in his career in the Premier League so far.

It’s easy to imagine Rice could be a useful signing for United in midfield or defence, and both these clubs need to strengthen after disappointing seasons in which neither side looks guaranteed to finish in the top four.