Chelsea have reportedly identified Atalanta left-back Robin Gosens as their new priority transfer target in that area of the pitch.

The Blues are now being strongly linked with Gosens by German outlet Kicker, as his fine form looks to have earned him a long list of potential suitors this summer.

The 26-year-old could be a fine alternative to Ben Chilwell for Chelsea, with Bleacher Report’s Dean Jones recently telling TalkChelsea that the Blues were struggling to afford the Leicester City defender’s asking price.

Gosens has been an important part of an impressive Atalanta side who currently sit third in Serie A, having scored an astonishing 94 goals in the Italian top flight – a whopping 20 more goals than the second highest scorers Inter Milan.

Chelsea would surely benefit from signing the Dutch-German full-back, who looks like he’d be a significant upgrade on unconvincing duo Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri.

CFC have already shown their intent this summer with moves for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, while Kicker also strongly link them with a deal for Bayer Leverkusen starlet Kai Havertz.