“Man just confirmed it” – Lampard’s response to Havertz transfer question has these Chelsea fans convinced it’s done

Bayer Leverkusen
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard smiled when asked about a transfer deal for Kai Havertz, and some Blues fans think he’s all but confirmed the club’s interest.

Watch the video clip below from Hayters TV as Lampard failed to rule out a deal to sign Havertz, though of course he also seemed keen not to discuss players from other teams at all…

Lampard insisted he would not talk about Havertz, but it did seem like the Chelsea manager struggled to hide his smile when questioned about the recent transfer rumours involving the Bayer Leverkusen star.

Havertz has been strongly linked with Chelsea by Sky Germany, as translated by Sky Sports, among others, but as of yet there’s been no official confirmation on anything.

havertz stadium

Kai Havertz has been strongly linked with Chelsea

The Germany international would be an exciting signing for the Blues, and some of the fans are now hopeful that their boss has given something away with his reaction in the clip above.

Here’s a selection of tweets from excited Chelsea fans who are now more convinced than ever that Havertz is on his way to Stamford Bridge…

