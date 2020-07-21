Chelsea plan a bold move to sign Barcelona star on a swap deal as contract talks stall

Chelsea have already secured a couple of impressive transfers ahead of next season, but there’s no doubt that this would blow Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech out the water.

It’s blatantly obvious that they need a new goalkeeper next season, Kepa’s confidence has been undermined to the point of no return and Willy Caballero is a career back-up.

Mundo Deportivo have reported that Chelsea are planning a bold move to sign Marc-Andre ter Stegen from Barcelona, and that really would be a game changer.

He’s easily one of the best keepers in the world – he’s dominant in the air, he commands his box, his reflexes are sharp and he has the technical skills of an outfield player.

It seems very unlikely that Barca would allow him to go, but it sounds like his contract situation could play a huge role here.

They confirm that he’s only got two years left on his deal and talks over an extension have been going on for months, so Chelsea are now monitoring this very closely.

Just in case this wasn’t ambitious enough from Chelsea, they go on to suggest that they would be looking to offer Kepa in part exchange for the German stopper.

At this point that would be the equivalent of trying to swap an average car that breaks down a lot for a top of the range model – you know you will also need to pay a significant fee on top of that.

There’s no price tag mentioned at this point and it does sound terrifically far fetched, but it’s worth keeping an eye on this until the German agrees a new contract.