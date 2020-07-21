Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi could reportedly consider leaving the club in this summer’s transfer window.

According to the Independent, the Blues starlet is weighing up his options and has several interested clubs looking at him, though it’s also claimed he won’t force a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea fans will no doubt hope Hudson-Odoi can be persuaded to stay, as the 19-year-old is a hugely promising homegrown talent who could still have a big future at the club.

Hudson-Odoi broke onto the scene last season but hasn’t made as much of an impact this year, largely due to some injury problems throughout the campaign.

It remains to be seen if the England international can put these issues behind him and get back to his best next year, but it won’t be easy to play regularly due to the raft of new signings being brought in by Frank Lampard.

“I hate the transfer window honestly, sometime I’m going to kidnap a player and stick them in the back of my car until the the transfer window is over so they can’t escape.” Click here to find out who said this.

Two new attacking players have already joined in Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, while Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz is also a target, as noted by the Independent.

Hudson-Odoi could do well to leave Chelsea to play more often, but it remains to be seen what decision will be made by both parties in the weeks ahead.