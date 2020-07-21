Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player in history to achieve unique feat after brace for Juventus vs Lazio

Cristiano Ronaldo has made football history yet again with a hugely impressive stat following his brace for Juventus against Lazio last night.

The Portuguese superstar has now scored 51 goals for Juventus in Serie A, meaning he’s the first player ever to hit a half century in the Premier League, La Liga and the Italian top flight.

Ronaldo has broken so many records down the years, and this latest one is another hugely impressive achievement from the veteran forward, who is showing no signs of slowing down.

ICYMI: Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player in history to score at least 50+ goals in Premier League, La Liga and Serie A. ??? pic.twitter.com/DF5pRUWUbf — Forza Juve Stats (@ForzaJuveStats) July 21, 2020

Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juve last season in a surprise move, and you have to wonder if his former club regret letting him go when he clearly still has plenty to offer at the highest level.

The 35-year-old’s double last night have fired Juventus a step closer to clinching the title again this season, which will add to his already hugely impressive list of honours.

Ronaldo was also a Premier League and Champions League winner during his Manchester United days, while he helped himself to an incredible four European Cups during his peak years at Real Madrid.