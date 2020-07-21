Chelsea have reportedly contacted the representatives of Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson over a transfer.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Blues are prepared to more than double Henderson’s wages if he swaps Old Trafford for Stamford Bridge in a stunning move.

This shows Chelsea’s intent, with Henderson clearly impressing them during his time out on loan at Sheffield United this season and last.

Henderson’s form has not, however, given him guarantees of overtaking David de Gea as Man Utd’s number one, so one can understand he might be tempted by this big offer from Chelsea.

Frank Lampard has had a busy summer already with deals for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, while Kai Havertz could be next, according to Sky Germany, as translated by Sky Sports.

Henderson would be another fine signing, with the 23-year-old looking like a future England number one and like a clear upgrade on the unconvincing Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Red Devils fans will hope they don’t lose this top prospect, with Chelsea’s interest perhaps a wake-up call for the club to finally axe the under-performing De Gea and promote Henderson.