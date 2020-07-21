€20m-rated Arsenal defensive midfield target welcomes move to the Gunners with complimentary comments

According to the Evening Standard, rumoured Arsenal midfield target Danilo Pereira has told Stats Perform News that he’s confident his style of play would fit in with the Gunners’ system.

The Standard report that the Gunners are on the hunt for a defensive midfielder this summer, with Atletico Madrid anchor-man Thomas Partey thought to be the side’s prime target.

At the back end of last month, ESPN reported that Arsenal are planning talks with Danilo’s reps which would take place at the end of the season.

ESPN claim that the 28-year-old will be available for around €20m – significantly lower than his €60m release clause, due to Porto’s need to raise funds after the losses incurred due to the pandemic.

Danilo is also a serious aerial threat that could bolster the north London outfit’s chances of scoring from set pieces, here’s one of the ace’s recent bullet headers that hit the back of the net.

Here’s what the Portugal international had to say on the Arsenal links and particularly Arteta:

“I think he [Arteta] is doing a really, really, good job there,”

“He is a really good coach who started as the second coach at [Manchester] City, so he has a little experience and Arsenal play very good football and I think he is doing very well there.”

“He is a Spanish coach, he is a bit similar to Portuguese coaches, they also want to play with the ball and improve with the ball, so I think he is a good coach.” “The style I think I can fit there, the way he plays also thinking on the ball, the team always has to be together – I think it is a good way to play.”

“Of course I like to be here in Porto to be here in my country, but I want to be in a better league like the Premier League.”

“I always dreamed about playing in that league. I played also in Serie A but I think the Premier League is a huge league and one day I want to play there, to improve to be a better player.” “I think it’s the best league in the world.”

Danilo is seen as a much more cost-effective option that Partey, the ace also currently earns around £48,000-a-week, so Arsenal would also find it easier to agree a contract with the Portuguese star.

Danilo has made 38 appearances across all competitions this season, with the ace also registering two goals and an assist this term.

The defensive midfielder plays a key role for Portugal’s national team, so Arteta would certainly be getting some top-level experience with the recruitment of the ace.

Danilo was part of the Portugal side that won the Euros in 2016, he’s also coming off the back of his second league title win with Porto.

Whilst Arteta’s somewhat solidified Arsenal’s shaky ability when it comes to defending, the Gunners still need to vastly improve in this area to reestablish themselves as serious contenders for a Champions League spot next season.

Danilo would certainly add a much-needed presence to the Gunners when they’re on the back-foot, the ace is solid at defending and attacking set pieces, he also sticks to his anchor-man role very well.

The ace always seems to be very much in control with a cool head, something we can’t say the same about a lot of Arsenal’s defensive-minded players.

Danilo’s handled the interview perfectly well, cleverley alerting the Gunners that he’s a big fan of their system, whilst adding that he’d welcome a move to the top-flight.