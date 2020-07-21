Menu

“Good choice”: These Arsenal fans praise Mikel Arteta as he makes multiple changes to face Aston Villa

Arsenal FC Aston Villa FC
Posted by

Arsenal don’t have much to play for in the Premier League any more, so the rest of this season will purely be used to build up for the FA Cup final.

Mikel Arteta has shown his ability to set his team up to counter serious attacking threats, but today’s game against Aston Villa will require a totally different approach.

There’s an argument to be made that he should put out his team for the final and allow them to gel and get sharp for the final two games, but he might want to rest them and avoid needless injuries too.

With that in mind, here’s how they line up this evening:

It looks like he’s decided to give some the fringe players a chance, so it’s very possible that they are playing for their place in the squad next season.

You could understand it if the fans were annoyed at the weakened team, but it seems Arteta is in the good books and plenty are praising him for resting a few players:

They might not be so happy if they fail to win, but the FA Cup is the priority and keeping their key players fit and rested could be the key to winning it.

More Stories Granit Xhaka Kieran Tierney Mikel Arteta