“Good choice”: These Arsenal fans praise Mikel Arteta as he makes multiple changes to face Aston Villa

Arsenal don’t have much to play for in the Premier League any more, so the rest of this season will purely be used to build up for the FA Cup final.

Mikel Arteta has shown his ability to set his team up to counter serious attacking threats, but today’s game against Aston Villa will require a totally different approach.

There’s an argument to be made that he should put out his team for the final and allow them to gel and get sharp for the final two games, but he might want to rest them and avoid needless injuries too.

With that in mind, here’s how they line up this evening:

It looks like he’s decided to give some the fringe players a chance, so it’s very possible that they are playing for their place in the squad next season.

You could understand it if the fans were annoyed at the weakened team, but it seems Arteta is in the good books and plenty are praising him for resting a few players:

Xhaka, Tierney, Pepe and Bellerin being rested is a good choice we need them fresh for the final. Should be a good enough team to win hopefully ?? — Kieran (@AFC_Kierann) July 21, 2020

tierney rested thank God https://t.co/O2eSd98wpI — James (@jaaamesp) July 21, 2020

Delighted Xhaka gets a well deserved break, as does Tierney. Thought Auba could have used one too, but chasing golden boot and all… Surely curtains for Sokratis at this club. Wonder what he did.. was he the fuck who injured Martinelli? — Lacompactdisc (@Lacompactdisc) July 21, 2020

I think he wanted to rest key players like xhaka and tierney — Mazz Gunner afc (@officialgooner1) July 21, 2020

Xhaka and Tierney resting as they deserve ? https://t.co/NcShjp1213 — new girl stan account (@shuristan) July 21, 2020

Glad Xhaka, Tierney and Bellerín get a break, not sure about that front line. Number 9 looked knackered after 60 or so and he's obv been off physically all year, plus is that Nket on the right? Would've expected Nelson to get a game — Mikel Keshani (@MichaelKeshani) July 21, 2020

They might not be so happy if they fail to win, but the FA Cup is the priority and keeping their key players fit and rested could be the key to winning it.