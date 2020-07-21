Chelsea chief Petr Cech is reportedly set to fly to Germany after the end of the season to conclude talks over a transfer deal for Kai Havertz.

According to Sky Germany, as translated by Sky Sports, Chelsea look in a strong position to sign Havertz, but want to get him for below Bayer Leverkusen’s current £90million asking price.

The Germany international would be a superb signing for the Blues if they could get him for less than that, with Sky Sports saying they hope to sign him for more like £70m.

Chelsea have already done some fine business this summer with moves for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, and the arrival of Havertz would be another big statement by the west London giants.

Frank Lampard has done fine work with this youthful Chelsea squad this season, and will hope to turn his side into more serious title contenders with these ambitious purchases.

Sky Sports claim that CFC look to be alone in their pursuit of Havertz, with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich deciding they can’t afford him, while Manchester United have prioritised Jadon Sancho.