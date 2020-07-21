Dean Henderson devises plan to replace David de Gea at Manchester United

Manchester United face a real dilemma in goal next season after David de Gea’s latest poor performance in the FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea.

The Spain international was badly at fault for Mason Mount’s goal in particular, but didn’t cover himself in glory for any of the three scored by Chelsea in their 3-1 victory at Wembley.

It may well be time for United to accept that De Gea is past his best and promote exciting young goalkeeper Dean Henderson after his impressive form on loan at Sheffield United.

Interestingly, it sounds like Henderson himself has a plan in place to try and oust De Gea in the near future, according to a report from the Times.

The 23-year-old is said to be keen to return to Old Trafford as long as he can get assurances from manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he’ll be given the chance to challenge for the number one spot.

According to the Times, Henderson then believes he’d have a chance of replacing De Gea as first choice at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer would surely do well to allow Henderson the chance to challenge De Gea, who may well improve if he has someone at the club breathing down his neck for a place in the starting XI.

Man Utd fans will be impressed by Henderson’s confidence, and at the moment many would probably back him to make a case for himself if he returns to the club this summer.