Manchester United will reportedly make an £80million transfer bid for Jadon Sancho, and have told Borussia Dortmund to take it or leave it.

The Red Devils remain keen on signing Sancho this summer, but Ed Woodward is said to have made it clear to Dortmund bosses that their £100million asking price for their star player is unrealistic in this climate, according to the Daily Star.

United could do with a signing like Sancho, with the England international showing himself to be one of the most exciting young players on the planet in recent times.

The 20-year-old is also one of the most in-form attacking players at the moment, based on his stats this season, and he’d surely represent a big upgrade on the likes of Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Daniel James in that area of the pitch for Man Utd.

Still, it seems Woodward is not keen to be messed around by Dortmund and only wants this deal done at a reasonable price, according to the Daily Star.

We imagine, however, that United fans will just want to see their club pay whatever it takes to land this generational talent.

If MUFC miss out on Sancho this summer by failing to offer enough money, he will surely just make a move to another elite club, perhaps for even bigger money, next summer.