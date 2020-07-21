Menu

Jurgen Klopp rules out coming on as a sub for Liverpool against Chelsea

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has ruled out actually getting on the pitch and playing for the Reds against Chelsea in tomorrow night’s Premier League clash!

This is in reference to Liverpool’s last title win all the way back in 1989/90, when the legendary Kenny Dalglish was in charge of the Reds, though technically still as player-manager.

MORE: Liverpool ready to offer £90million for potential forward transfer to replace Mohamed Salah

The Scot was one of the finest players to grace the Anfield pitch, and he continued to play whilst coaching the team for a few years in the late 80s and early 90s.

Dalglish only made that one appearance in Liverpool’s last title victory, bringing himself on for the final game before joining in with the title celebrations.

Klopp, however, has been quoted by various reporters at today’s press conference as ruling out doing the same for LFC when his side take on Chelsea on Wednesday…

More Stories / Latest News

Some Liverpool fans may well be disappointed by this news, as Klopp may well be a better bet than Roberto Firmino in terms of bagging a home league goal this season!

“I hate the transfer window honestly, sometime I’m going to kidnap a player and stick them in the back of my car until the the transfer window is over so they can’t escape.” Click here to find out who said this.

More Stories Jurgen Klopp kenny dalglish