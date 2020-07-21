Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has ruled out actually getting on the pitch and playing for the Reds against Chelsea in tomorrow night’s Premier League clash!

This is in reference to Liverpool’s last title win all the way back in 1989/90, when the legendary Kenny Dalglish was in charge of the Reds, though technically still as player-manager.

The Scot was one of the finest players to grace the Anfield pitch, and he continued to play whilst coaching the team for a few years in the late 80s and early 90s.

Dalglish only made that one appearance in Liverpool’s last title victory, bringing himself on for the final game before joining in with the title celebrations.

Klopp, however, has been quoted by various reporters at today’s press conference as ruling out doing the same for LFC when his side take on Chelsea on Wednesday…

Bit of team news from Klopp: "There's no chance I will come on as a sub in this game!" — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) July 21, 2020

Klopp on Dalglish being part of presentation team (after coming on as sub when Liverpool last won title in 1990): There's no chance I'm coming on as sub tomorrow night! — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) July 21, 2020

Klopp confirms that, unlike Kenny Dalglish in 1990, there is no chance of him coming on as a sub tomorrow.#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) July 21, 2020

Some Liverpool fans may well be disappointed by this news, as Klopp may well be a better bet than Roberto Firmino in terms of bagging a home league goal this season!

“I hate the transfer window honestly, sometime I’m going to kidnap a player and stick them in the back of my car until the the transfer window is over so they can’t escape.” Click here to find out who said this.