According to the Mail’s Dominic King, Ligue 1 side Montpellier are eyeing the signing of Liverpool outcast Loris Karius, the Reds value the goalkeeper at £6m.

King adds that Besiktas – the side that had Karius on loan for the best part of two seasons – were also keen on the ace, but hopes of that deal were shattered when the ace cut his loan spell short.

Karius took to social media earlier to reveal that he’d terminated his two-year loan spell with the Turkish outfit early due to problems with the club.

The German stopper has been out of favour with the Reds ever since his costly mistakes led to Liverpool losing the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Karius made 67 appearances for Besiktas, keeping 14 clean sheets.

I’ve delved into the ace’s time with Besiktas before, for the most part Karius was solid, but the German is just far too error-prone, which leads to spades of abuse that would be very hard to deal with for anyone.

Montpellier are coming off a 8th placed finish in Ligue 1, this could be exactly the kind of club that Karius could flourish at.

Their mid-table status won’t draw too much attention to the ace and he’d have the chance to establish himself as one of the division’s better keepers with his decent shot-stopping ability.

Karius is only 27 years old after all, he could do a solid job for sides of Montpellier’s stature, but his tendency to make costly errors make him effectively untouchable for any real top sides.