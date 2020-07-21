Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero was reportedly annoyed with the decision of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to not start him in the FA Cup semi-final clash with Chelsea.

The Argentine had played in United’s previous cup games this season, but David de Gea was brought back in for Sunday’s big game at Wembley.

De Gea ended up having a bit of a nightmare against Chelsea, looking poor on all three goals for the Blues, particularly the second strike by Mason Mount.

According to the Times, Romero was ‘annoyed’ at being dropped by Solskjaer for this game, and to be honest, we imagine many Man Utd fans will now be feeling pretty peeved as well.

Romero has long been a reliable backup ‘keeper, even if he’s rarely had a run of games in the starting XI at United.

With De Gea struggling, however, the 33-year-old now looks to deserve to play more often, though the club also have promising youngster Dean Henderson coming through in that position.

The 23-year-old has impressed on loan at Sheffield United and could be ready to become number one at Old Trafford.

Until next season, however, it may be worth putting Romero in goal to prevent more De Gea errors costing the club in crucial games.