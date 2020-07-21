Manchester United are reportedly hopeful of completing the signings of three exciting young players in the near future.

According to the Manchester Evening News, a Red Devils source has spoken of the club looking close to finalising deals for a trio of wonderkids.

The report names the players as Barcelona youngster Marc Jurado, Real Madrid starlet Alvaro Fernandez, and Isak Hansen-Aaroen from Tromso.

Man Utd have a proud record of developing and promoting youth, and these three signings look very promising indeed, and will likely fancy their chances of breaking into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team at some point.

The United manager has shown he’s ready to hand playing time to academy players in the club’s first-team, so if the likes of Jurado, Fernandez and Hansen-Aaroen can impress at youth level, it might not be too long before they’re playing for the senior side.

The MEN suggest deals could be close as they quote a club source as saying: “Hopefully they’ll be sorted soon and we can get them confirmed.”

MUFC fans, however, will also be hoping for some more proven names coming in this summer as the team could do with some immediate strengthening after another disappointing season.

United were beaten in the FA Cup semi-final over the weekend and are not guaranteed to make the top four by the end of this season.