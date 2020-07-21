Move to Chelsea could be closer as touted Kepa replacement buys a house in London

You have to admit that Chelsea were very strong defensively against Man United in their FA Cup Semi-Final, but they still need to improve the defence this summer.

The goalkeeping position has been a disaster this season – Kepa just keeps making errors and Frank Lampard doesn’t trust him any more, while Caballero is no more than a competent back up.

The Argentine can be impressive, but he’s too flappy when dealing with crosses and his age proves he’s not a long term option either.

Lots of names have been linked with a move to the club as a result, including PSG stopper Alphonse Areola who’s spent the season on loan at Real Madrid.

The Express recently reported that Real Madrid aren’t interested in a permanent deal while he doesn’t have a future at PSG either.

That lead went quiet for a few days, but it’s very interesting to note that Marca have reported that Areola has just bought a house in London.

They indicate that he wants to move to the Premier League and this would suggest a London based club could be in his sights.

They also confirm that a few Premier League sides have been interested, but a move to Chelsea would make sense given their current predicament.

There’s no sign that a deal has been confirmed at this point, but this does hint that something is happening.