Photo: “Back Arteta Kroenke out” – Banner appears over Arsenal’s game with Aston Villa

We’re often made to feel like having a rich owner means a club will dominate in the transfer market, but that’s only the case if they are willing to put their own money in.

Stan Kroenke is fairly unpopular at Arsenal and it’s clear he only sees the club as a business – there’s little sign of him ploughing money into the team to make them competitive again.

Mikel Arteta has shown he can get good results and he seems to be popular with the fans, so that would explain this banner that was flown over their game this evening: