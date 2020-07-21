Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has suggested the club would do well to seal the transfer of Wolves striker Raul Jimenez this summer.

The Mexico international has shone at Wolves this season, and Ferdinand has told BT Sport that he doubts if the club can keep hold of their star player.

Watch the video below as Ferdinand sings the praises of Jimenez, describing him as a player of “immense talent” who would give Man Utd something different up front…

"It's a picture-perfect volley." ? The studio discuss Raúl Jiménez's stunning volley vs Burnley and his hot goalscoring form over the last two seasons…@rioferdy5 certainly wouldn't mind seeing him in a United shirt… ? pic.twitter.com/qGfzTXrUM6 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) July 20, 2020

United fans will probably agree with this, with loanee Odion Ighalo probably not enough of a long-term option, while more depth is needed to rotate alongside the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.

“I think Wolves will do well to keep hold of him,” Ferdinand said.

“I think he’s a player with immense talent and I think his goalscoring record over the last two years has been really good.

“Before that, his record was a bit shady, but he has come to the Premier League and hit the ground running. He’s been a breath of fresh air.

“As you can tell, he seems a great character around the place, and for a top club, I wouldn’t be surprised if they are sniffing.

“We’ve seen it in the media reports in the last few days that clubs are looking.”

On the prospect of Jimenez joining United, Ferdinand added: “I wouldn’t say no at all. I think he’s something different to what they’ve got.

“What I like about him is he scores all types of goals. He’s at the back post heading things and bullying defenders, and he can score tremendous goals out of nothing.”

