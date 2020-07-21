Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly told Ed Woodward he wants Jadon Sancho training with his club next month in time for the start of the new Premier League season.

The Borussia Dortmund winger has been strongly linked with Man Utd for some time now and the latest from the Daily Star is that the club could be prepared to offer £80million to sign him this summer.

It remains to be seen if that will be enough to persuade Dortmund to sell their star player, but it seems Solskjaer is eager to have Sancho on board as soon as possible.

The Daily Star report that the Norwegian tactician has communicated his wish to United chief Woodward, so fans will hope this can speed things up a bit after so much speculation.

Sancho is one of the most exciting young players on the planet and would surely strengthen most top teams in Europe at the moment after his sparkling form in the Bundesliga.

The England international would surely be a huge upgrade on under-performing attacking midfield players like Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Daniel James at Old Trafford.

The new Premier League season is scheduled to start in September, so it will be a slightly shorter summer transfer window than usual, meaning MUFC may have to move quick to get the Sancho signing done.