Barcelona have reportedly ruled out selling goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen amid rumoured transfer interest from Chelsea.

The Germany international has been linked by the Telegraph as one of the players on Chelsea’s radar this summer as a replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

However, Mundo Deportivo now report that Barcelona have no intention of letting Ter Stegen go, which probably won’t come as much of a surprise.

Ter Stegen has been an important player at the Nou Camp for some time now, and there’s little doubt he’d be the upgrade Chelsea so urgently need on Kepa after his unconvincing form in his time at Stamford Bridge.

Still, the west London giants will clearly have to look elsewhere, with other names also being talked up as options for them.

One big story emerging today is that Chelsea have been in touch with the representatives of Manchester United ‘keeper Dean Henderson, with the Manchester Evening News claiming they have offered to more than double his money if he joins them.

The 23-year-old has impressed on loan at Sheffield United but faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford due to the presence of David de Gea.