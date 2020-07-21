Terms agreed: Spurs look set to miss out on key target as he agrees terms with Premier League rivals

It will be interesting to see how Jose Mourinho deals with the transfer market this summer, because this situation doesn’t look suited to him.

Spurs tend to be frugal at the best of times and that will only increase with the current situation, and it looks like Mourinho is going to miss out on a major target.

The Evening Standard reported that Southampton wanted spurs to increase their offer for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg otherwise they would risk missing out on his signing.

That now appears to be inevitable after The Daily Echo claimed that Everton had agreed to pay £25m to sign the Danish midfielder, and he’s since spoken with The Toffees and agreed terms.

The Evening Standard report suggested that Spurs were getting 48 hours to up their offer of Southampton would go with Everton’s offer, so it’s not clear what’s changed to proceed with that offer immediately.

It’s still possible that Hojbjerg’s party have leaked this information in an attempt to force Spurs into action, but they will need to act soon if they don’t want to miss out.

Both Everton and Spurs have issues in midfield so a dynamic player like Hojbjerg could make sense, while his leadership credentials will also be appealing.

It’s a blow for Southampton when their captain is trying to force his way out, but it’s better to get some money now instead of seeing him go for nothing in the future.