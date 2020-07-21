These Manchester United fans ‘beg’ club to sign £80m-rated Jack Grealish after fine performance vs rivals Arsenal

Some Manchester United fans have begged the club to sign Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish after the ace’s magnificent performance in his relegation-threatened side’s win over their rivals Arsenal.

Grealish showed his resilience by turning in his best performance since the Premier League’s restart at a massive moment for the Villains, the England and Irish youth international was superb this evening.

The Mail recently reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are leading the race to sign the Villa captain, with the Midlands outfit valuing the ace at £80m.

Grealish primarily starts on the left-wing and then runs things for Villa in the final third in a free-roam role which sees him drift centrally.

Take a look at a summary of the 24-year-old’s fine display:

Jack Grealish (24) v Arsenal 87% Pass accuracy

3 Key passes

3 Dribbles completed

100% Dribble success

8/8 Ground duels/won

4 Interceptions WHAT. A. WIN. –

Here’s how some of United’s faithful reacted to the boyhood Villa star’s brilliant performance:

Grealish deserves to be a football superstar. @JackGrealish i beg you join the biggest club in the country @ManUtd — RiZzy? (@RiZzyUTD) July 21, 2020

I beg United bring Grealish to the Theatre — Jay? (@UtdWindup) July 21, 2020

I’d love to tender my Unreserved apologies to Jack Grealish.

I was foolish then, I’ve seen the light now. I beg you say yes to Ole’s tricky reds. Join @ManUtd ??#AVLARS — ???? (@kenelive) July 21, 2020

Was absolutely class tonight playing with players that are terrible will shine our line up — Lewis King (@LewisKingy1999) July 21, 2020

Need Grealish at Man United. — Paul (@Skyyee__) July 21, 2020

I would love grealish at United — Charlie (@ch_higham) July 21, 2020

So arsenal won Liverpool & mancity, just to go blank against Aston villa, someone should please explain. Meanwhile @rioferdy5 please beg @ManUtd to sign grealish. — Michael Adebajo (@michaellbajo) July 21, 2020

Grealish has bagged seven goals and chipped in with six assists in 35 appearances for Villa this season, this is by far the attacking midfielder’s best season of his professional career.

The ace has even made a case to break into England’s senior squad when international football resumes with his fine performances.

United did look in serious need of a playmaker, though those issues appear to have been remedied since Bruno Fernandes’ arrival in January.

Nonetheless, the Red Devils should prioritise the signing of a player like Grealish that can perform on the wing, especially since the side have lost out on one of their options following Anthony Martial’s transition into a centre-forward under Solskjaer.

Grealish’s versatility would also make it easier for the ace to be slotted into the starting lineup if that’s what United intend (you’d think so with the rumoured transfer fee).

The star can play on the left-wing, as a central attacking midfielder or even in a more traditional No.8 role in the middle of the park as part of a midfield three.