“Torn faced git”: These Celtic fans display their hatred of Neymar after a petulant first half

There’s no doubting that Neymar is one of the finest players in the world, but it’s easy to see that his arrogance will rub fans up the wrong way.

He does have some history with Celtic – PSG tend to win heavily against the Scottish champions, but he doesn’t always have it his own way.

There was an incident a few years ago where he refused to shake Anthony Ralston’s hand after the right back put in an old fashioned “reducer” on the Brazilian.

He’s had the chance to show his class again today, although it seems his arrogance and demeanor isn’t appreciated outside of France (it’s highly likely the the Rangers fans are enjoying this too).

He scored a lucky goal after a massive deflection and set up the first goal, but it’s become clear that the Celtic support want someone to put him in his place after several displays of petulance.

As expected, most of the Twitter reaction isn’t PG, but here’s a selection of some of Celtic reaction at half time:

Soro when he comes on and sees Neymar: pic.twitter.com/NoYyyL6krN — shay (@smcn1967) July 21, 2020

So even in a friendly neymar can’t help being a wee greeting faced rat , can’t even put into words my hatred for him — The Star Inn (@starinnfalkirk) July 21, 2020

Neymar is one horrible little rat #celtic #PSGCeltic — Stephen Gribbin (@stephengribb) July 21, 2020

Why is such a talented player like Neymar such a torn faced git? — Franky Bonfanti (@FrankyB88) July 21, 2020

Dont think I hate or have ever hated anyone more, than Neymar — Andy Johnston (@andyrj_88) July 21, 2020

I hope Neymar comes out for the 2nd half just so that we can have someone half him. — Yankee1057O (@Yankee1057O) July 21, 2020

Vicious red cards usually carry a domestic ban so there is some deterrent for the Celtic players if they want revenge, but it might be best for PSG to hook him at half time.