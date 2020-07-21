RMC Sport’s Mohamed Bouhafsi has confirmed reports from Sky Germany that Jadon Sancho is pushing for a transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United this summer.

According to the Star via Sky Germany’s Marc Behrenbeck, the tricky winger is ‘homesick’ and would like to return to England three years after leaving Manchester City.

The Star also reported earlier that United are set to test Dortmund’s resolve with a ‘take-it-or-leave-it’ offer of £80m for the 20-year-old, the German outfit have been standing firm with a £100m valuation.

Bouhafsi responded with ‘true’ when quizzed about the rumours that Sancho is perhaps unsettled and is attempting to push for a move to Old Trafford.

True ? — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) July 20, 2020

The Mirror reported earlier this month that Sancho has already provisionally agreed a five-year contract with the Red Devils, worth an initial £140,000-a-week – that could rise to £200,000-a-week.

With all respect, Sancho seems to be ready for another challenge on the bigger platform of the Premier League after dominating in the Bundesliga.

The wide man was near phenomenal this season, Sancho bagged 20 goals and chipped in with 20 assists in 44 appearances all competitions.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have been crying out for a quality addition on the wings for some time now, an issue that has become more telling now that Anthony Martial has transitioned into a centre-forward.

Marcus Rashford has even been deployed – and starred – down the middle this season when injury-prone Martial has been sidelined, so another wide options is definitely necessary.