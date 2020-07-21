Video: Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang laughing as he loses track of Mings before Aston Villa’s goal

In some pretty surprising scenes, replays of Aston Villa’s goal against Arsenal show what Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was laughing and joking with Tyrone Mings before the Gunners conceded.

England international Mings made the talisman crack up before making a decisive darting run to the near post, where his header led to Villa’s goal. Quite the tactic from the defender.

Mings’ header floated across the box and into David Trezeguet’s path, the Egyptian star was left unmarked and produced a brilliant half-volley to give the relegation candidates the lead.

If centre-back Mings can get opposition players laughing like this, it’s a no brainer that Gareth Southgate must continue to call up the ace once international football resumes.

Nah Mings did Aubameyang dirty ? pic.twitter.com/iuaD7ZUhix — Lew? (@UtdLew) July 21, 2020

Fortunately Arsenal only have a Europa League spot left to play for this season – and that would only be possible with wins in their final games and results going their way – we wonder how this would go down at any other stage of the season.