Video: David Trezeguet boosts Aston Villa’s survival hopes with lovely half-volley vs Arsenal

In the 26th minute of this evening’s Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Arsenal, relegation candidates Villa took the lead thanks to a wonderful strike from David Trezeguet.

A dangerous corner was whipped into the box, England international defender Tyrone Mings’ header floated across the area and into the path of the unmarked Trezeguet.

The Egyptian punished Arsenal for leaving him in space by firing the ball into the back of the net with a beautifully timed half-volley.

Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.

The Midlands outfit will come out of the drop zone for the first time in a long while if they can hold on to this lead against the Gunners.