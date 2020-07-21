Video: Fans sing an emotional farewell to Arsenal target in his final home game

It’s never going to be a long term solution for a club when they sign a 35 year old, but you can make the argument that many teams in world football would benefit from Thiago Silva’s experience for a season or two.

The Metro reported that Arsenal have started to show a heavy interest in the PSG defender, with suggestions that his defensive partner for Brazil David Luiz was acting as a go between in talks.

He was probably hoping for a better farewell than a pre-season friendly in front of a fairly empty stadium, but the fans did their best to give him a send off with their chanting this afternoon:

His final PSG game at the Parc des Princes was a convincing win over Celtic, and it will be interesting to see where he goes next.

Pace and fitness will be a concern at his age, but he’s vastly experienced and his leadership could be perfect for Arsenal if they manage to lure him to The Emirates.