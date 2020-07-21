Menu

Video: Man United’s Mike Phelan appears to scream ‘f**king w*nk’ after Chelsea’s opener

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Manchester United assistant manager Mike Phelan was furious after Olivier Giroud opened the scoring for Chelsea in the Red Devils’ FA Cup semi-finals defeat on Sunday.

Phelan, who was sat next to boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and assistant coach Kieron McKenna, was in a fit of rage after the trio watched a replay of the goal on the bench.

57-year-old Phelan appeared to scream ‘that’s f**king w*nk’ immediately after watching back Chelsea’s opener.

The goal can be seen here, 33-year-old Giroud darted past Victor Lindelof with a brilliantly timed run before poking the low cross into the back of the net at the near post.

David de Gea, who later went on to make a costly blunder for Mason Mount’s goal, also didn’t look very comfortable with his half-hearted attempts to keep the effort out.

We can only imagine what Phelan said to the players at half-time after seeing this snippet…

