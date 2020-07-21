Video: Man United’s Mike Phelan appears to scream ‘f**king w*nk’ after Chelsea’s opener

Manchester United assistant manager Mike Phelan was furious after Olivier Giroud opened the scoring for Chelsea in the Red Devils’ FA Cup semi-finals defeat on Sunday.

Phelan, who was sat next to boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and assistant coach Kieron McKenna, was in a fit of rage after the trio watched a replay of the goal on the bench.

57-year-old Phelan appeared to scream ‘that’s f**king w*nk’ immediately after watching back Chelsea’s opener.

The goal can be seen here, 33-year-old Giroud darted past Victor Lindelof with a brilliantly timed run before poking the low cross into the back of the net at the near post.

David de Gea, who later went on to make a costly blunder for Mason Mount’s goal, also didn’t look very comfortable with his half-hearted attempts to keep the effort out.

We can only imagine what Phelan said to the players at half-time after seeing this snippet…