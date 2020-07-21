Video: PSG rip through Celtic to score in the first minute as Mbappe shows his blistering pace

You always suspected that Celtic would be up against it in their game with PSG tonight, and this could be a long evening.

PSG needed less than a minute to rip through Celtic’s defence, who appear to be playing a very naive high line against Kylian Mbappe:

This was always going to be a big game for Nir Bitton as he’s been deployed as a makeshift centre back for a few seasons now.

He makes the mistake of failing to cut out the ball or going with his man, and Mbappe is always going to score from that position.