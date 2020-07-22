It’s one of the biggest days in the last 30 years for Liverpool football club, but local police are warning supporters not to ruin it.

At the conclusion of their match against Chelsea at Anfield on Wednesday night, the Reds will finally get their hands on the Premier League trophy.

Having secured the title some five weeks ago, the trophy lift has been a long time coming, and the club have even gone to the trouble of erecting a platform in The Kop to make the event extra special.

However, in light of the scenes that occurred across the city centre in the wake of the Reds being crowned champions, the local constabulary are keen not to see a repeat, particularly in the wake of COVID-19 and a possible spike in the area should fans again not social distance.

“Rumours are circulating on social media about the team making an appearance outside Anfield tonight,” a tweet from Merseyside Police read.

“This 100% will NOT happen. The only place to watch tonight’s celebrations is on TV. Please listen to the advice of your manager and players. It’s what they want.”

If supporters can follow the wishes of the club, then a second trophy lift once supporters are allowed back in the stadium, with a possible parade through the streets, will surely be on the cards.