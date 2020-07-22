The 2019/20 Premier League season is almost over for Manchester United, and dependant on whether they qualify for the Champions League or not will almost certainly dictate their spending power in the transfer market.

Not only that, but acquiring players should come easier to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if his team are able to offer football in the premier European tournament as part of their bargaining chip in negotiations.

The Chelsea FA Cup semi-final result aside, United have come on leaps and bounds since Bruno Fernandes joined the club, and it’s thought that the Red Devils may be looking at one of his former team-mates at Sporting to alleviate their problems at left-back.

According to O Jogo and cited by the Daily Star, the Norwegian is concerned at having to play Brandon Williams, predominantly right-footed, in that area of the defence and have him share the duties with Luke Shaw.

To that end, Nuno Mendes is being considered, though it appears he won’t come cheap with £41m (€45m) being touted as his release clause.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea transfer news: Havertz’s demand to Bayer Leverkusen, £35.5m star speaks out on CFC links, Barcelona star targeted ‘100% will NOT happen’ – Liverpool Police warn fans ahead of Premier League trophy lift The £60m+ target that Chelsea will pursue after possible Kai Havertz transfer

It’s been suggested in the report that Mendes’ name was mentioned during transfer negotiations for Fernandes, and also that the Red Devils have been scouting him for a year.

Given that both players share an agent, there’s every possibility, if United firm up their interest, that Mendes could be on his way in time for the 2020/21 campaign.